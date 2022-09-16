Critical Review: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) versus Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Starbox Group and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fluent has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fluent $329.25 million 0.36 -$10.06 million ($0.70) -2.11

This table compares Starbox Group and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starbox Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A Fluent -15.43% -1.10% -0.73%

Summary

Fluent beats Starbox Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company also provides payment solutions to merchants; and network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

