Critical Review: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) versus TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLOG – Get Rating) and Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocuphire Pharma $590,000.00 80.23 -$56.69 million ($1.20) -1.92

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocuphire Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Ocuphire Pharma N/A -118.22% -100.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and Ocuphire Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,030.43%. Given Ocuphire Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocuphire Pharma is more favorable than TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals.

About TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells. SHAPE is its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor for topical use for the treatment of early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation has research collaboration with Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research to examine SMAC-mimetics, including birinapant in the treatment of infectious disease. The company was formerly known as Gentara Corporation and changed its name to TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation in January 2006. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Ocuphire Pharma

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.