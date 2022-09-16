Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Buys 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,964 ($84.15) per share, for a total transaction of £139.28 ($168.29).
Croda International Trading Down 2.6 %
LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,568 ($79.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($126.93). The company has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,290.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,972.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,021.62.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Featured Articles
