Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Buys 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,964 ($84.15) per share, for a total transaction of £139.28 ($168.29).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,568 ($79.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($126.93). The company has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,290.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,972.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,021.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

