Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

About Cronos Group

Shares of CRON opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.58. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

