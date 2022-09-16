Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 568,785 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $26.60.
CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
