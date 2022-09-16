Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 568,785 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $26.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

