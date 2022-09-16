CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

CAPL stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $789.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

