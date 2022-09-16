CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $178.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

