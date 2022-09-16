Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. ESG Planning purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $161.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.