Crust Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crust Network is crust.network. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

