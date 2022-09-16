Crust Shadow Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $749,930.10 and approximately $9,118.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

