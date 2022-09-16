Cryptex Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $10.90 Million (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00016364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058200 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

