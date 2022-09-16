Cryption Network (CNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $191,241.67

Cryption Network (CNT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Cryption Network has a total market capitalization of $191,241.67 and $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryption Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cryption Network Profile

Cryption Network (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Cryption Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryption Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryption Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

