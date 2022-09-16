CRYPTO20 Hits Market Cap of $918,778.43 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $918,778.43 and $17.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 595.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,404,527 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees.CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

