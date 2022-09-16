CryptoBlades Price Hits $1.14 on Major Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $996,503.76 and $731,814.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000424 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,833 coins. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.