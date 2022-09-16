Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $39,898.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 553.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean’s genesis date was April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet.”

