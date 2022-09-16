CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $589,796.70 and $552,483.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000410 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

ZOON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,764,478 coins. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

