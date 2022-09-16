CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

