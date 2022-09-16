CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.