CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group reduced their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.