CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 21,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,482,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Specifically, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,618,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,697,961. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTIC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $708.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

