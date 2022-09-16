CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.12. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 16,673 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,618,487 shares of company stock worth $46,697,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $708.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.