CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubicFarm Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CubicFarm Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

TSE CUB opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

(Get Rating)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.