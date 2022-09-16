CUDOS (CUDOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $354,101.00

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $24.63 million and approximately $354,101.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,041,267 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
