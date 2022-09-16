Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $211,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 61.0% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $211.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.63. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

