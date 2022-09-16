Curate (XCUR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $181,751.00

Curate (XCUR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Curate has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $522,918.04 and approximately $181,751.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 224.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.86 or 0.23502126 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 549.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00840516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,462,172 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject.

Curate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

