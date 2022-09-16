Curio (CUR) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Curio (CUR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Curio coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $73,583.80 and approximately $92.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057865 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064890 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078349 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
About Curio
CUR is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars.
