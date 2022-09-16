CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

