CyberVein One Day Volume Reaches $50,973.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $50,973.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064704 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00078504 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
CyberVein Coin Profile
CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial.
Buying and Selling CyberVein
