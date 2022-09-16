Cyclub Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.63 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 569.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.