Cynthia Yazdi Sells 2,546 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cynthia Yazdi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

