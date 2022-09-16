Daikicoin (DIC) Price Tops $0.0145

Daikicoin (DIC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $11,362.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Daikicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Daikicoin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org.

Buying and Selling Daikicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network. Telegram “

Daikicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daikicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daikicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

