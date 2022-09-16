Damien Lamendola Acquires 100,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,805,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Damien Lamendola bought 135,944 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $152,257.28.

On Monday, August 22nd, Damien Lamendola bought 44,346 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

On Friday, August 19th, Damien Lamendola bought 125,000 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Marpai Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAI opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Marpai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $21.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 116.50% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

