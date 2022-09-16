DAO Maker Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $153.67 million and $5.01 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 288.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,811.33 or 0.74017908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 595.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00827170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 92,074,259 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

