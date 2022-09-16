DAOventures (DVD) Market Cap Reaches $137,072.53

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $137,072.53 and $7.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009264 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

