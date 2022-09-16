Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 128,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

