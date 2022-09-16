DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $5.80 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $5.80 or 0.00029591 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $184.71 million and approximately $148,520.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.56 or 0.32674561 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103432 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00845853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,001 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
