David Fleming Buys 150,000 Shares of BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Stock

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Rating) insider David Fleming acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$60,750.00 ($42,482.52).
BlueBet Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
BlueBet Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for BlueBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.