David Fleming Buys 150,000 Shares of BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBTGet Rating) insider David Fleming acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$60,750.00 ($42,482.52).

BlueBet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

BlueBet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueBet Holdings Ltd provides online wagering services to customers in racing and sporting events in Australia. It offers wagering products on racing and a range of other sports through internet using a computer, mobile phone, and other connected device. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.