DDH1 Limited (DDH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDHGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from DDH1’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41.

DDH1 Limited provides specialized drilling services for the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. It offers diamond core drilling services for near-mine exploration, mine development, and production drilling activities of gold, nickel, copper, zinc, and other metals; reverse circulation and air core drilling services for earlier stage exploration drilling activities; and reverse circulation drilling services to the iron ore industry.

