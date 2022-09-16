DDH1 Limited (DDH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from DDH1’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
DDH1 Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41.
About DDH1
Featured Articles
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for DDH1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDH1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.