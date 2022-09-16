DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $75,383.88

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $75,383.88 and $163.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007835 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012166 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

