DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,564.45 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $34,564.45 and approximately $64.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,729.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058277 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00065011 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

