Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,064 ($37.02) on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 3,022 ($36.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,777.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,519.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

