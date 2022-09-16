Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,064 ($37.02) on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 3,022 ($36.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,777.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,519.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.97.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
