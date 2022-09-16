Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 2,925 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $339.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

