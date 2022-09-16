DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,331.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $1,331.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020278 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,718,936 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

