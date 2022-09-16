DeFine (DFA) Price Hits $0.10

DeFine (DFA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 566.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine was first traded on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official website is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
DeFine Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.
