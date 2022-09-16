DeFine (DFA) Price Hits $0.10

DeFine (DFA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFine has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 566.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DeFine

DeFine was first traded on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official website is www.define.one. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

DeFine Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

