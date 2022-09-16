DeGate (DG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $55,893.00

DeGate (DG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and $55,893.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 553.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,889,707 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.