Delta (DELTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,598.00

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Delta has a market cap of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Delta coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00064760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00078180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Delta Profile

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

