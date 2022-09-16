Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Danske assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut Demant A/S to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.25.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Demant A/S stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $55.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

