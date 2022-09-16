Demodyfi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,425.00 (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Demodyfi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Demodyfi has a total market capitalization of $41,736.62 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 199.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,718.61 or 0.39122311 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00102744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Demodyfi Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
