DePay Price Hits $0.18 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $381,831.86 and $120.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

