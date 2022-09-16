DeRace Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, DeRace has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $17.46 million and $180,404.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeRace

DeRace launched on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

