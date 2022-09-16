Dero Trading Down 1.2% This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Dero has a total market cap of $49.33 million and approximately $139,662.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00019385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,859,406 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.Telegram | Discord | RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

